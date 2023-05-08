Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 46,648 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,648 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.55% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $39,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,446,316 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE INSP opened at $277.19 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.74 and a 1 year high of $282.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.78.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on INSP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.22.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.



