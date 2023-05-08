Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,579 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Xometry during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XMTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of XMTR opened at $12.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $64.35.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.32 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

