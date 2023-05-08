dYdX (DYDX) Tops One Day Volume of $60.86 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 8th. Over the last week, dYdX has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. dYdX has a market capitalization of $347.65 million and $60.86 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.22 or 0.00007982 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

