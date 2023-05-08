Elastos Price Tops $1.26 on Top Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $25.58 million and approximately $234,567.78 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $1.26 or 0.00004509 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars.

