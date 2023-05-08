Tribe Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Tribe token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Tribe has a market capitalization of $154.20 million and approximately $780,919.92 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tribe Profile

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,574,634 tokens. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

