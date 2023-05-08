Suku Price Up 2.7% This Week (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Suku has a market capitalization of $10.89 million and approximately $686,077.97 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suku token can now be bought for $0.0611 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Suku has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Suku alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Suku Token Profile

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.