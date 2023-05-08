Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,630 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 55.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

GMAB stock opened at $40.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

GMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Danske upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $632.62.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

