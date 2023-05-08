Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 12,030 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,030 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Power Integrations worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 223,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after buying an additional 36,746 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations stock opened at $79.26 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

POWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $787,644.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,559 shares in the company, valued at $47,957,128.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $787,644.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,957,128.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $157,848.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,578.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,006 shares of company stock worth $4,464,920. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

