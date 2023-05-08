Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Cap of $75.30 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $75.30 million and $1.33 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000805 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,874.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.83 or 0.00404791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00109581 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00024864 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00038824 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000455 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002604 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,602,984 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 335,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.23388067 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,271,275.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

