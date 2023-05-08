Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 392,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Crown worth $32,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $85.73 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $110.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

