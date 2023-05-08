Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 398,096 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 919,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 398,096 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $52,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,979.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after buying an additional 410,654 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after purchasing an additional 343,087 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,014,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,166,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 315,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 229,934 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO opened at $31.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 141.30% and a net margin of 30.62%. The firm had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,410.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $513,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,157,410.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,586 shares of company stock worth $3,881,346 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.