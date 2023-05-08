Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668,712 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.19% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $53,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $64.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average of $61.38. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

