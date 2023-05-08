Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $54.82 Million Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 970,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sprout Social were worth $54,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Sprout Social by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,513.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $1,252,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,513.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $156,912.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,417 shares of company stock worth $6,246,170. 11.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprout Social Stock Up 2.5 %

SPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Shares of SPT opened at $39.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.27. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

