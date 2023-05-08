Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $55.37 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,926 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Public Storage worth $55,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Public Storage by 1.3% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in Public Storage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 14.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $295.91 on Monday. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $357.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 98.82% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.78.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

