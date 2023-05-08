Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $55.77 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 208,538 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.33% of CF Industries worth $55,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 691.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 60,481 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in CF Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.15.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $69.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.49. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.95 and a 12-month high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

