Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,602,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 437,186 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.76% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $57,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.65. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

