Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 229,004 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,967,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,004 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 2.48% of Primo Water worth $61,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth about $9,625,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Primo Water Price Performance

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $762,556.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,313,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

PRMW opened at $14.32 on Monday. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Primo Water had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.69 million. Research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 118.52%.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

