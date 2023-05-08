iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,009 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.23% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $62,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,220 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.26 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $48.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

