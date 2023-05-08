Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 620.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 462,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398,010 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $62,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $133.11 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.60 and a 200 day moving average of $137.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

