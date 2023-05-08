Glenview Trust Co Makes New Investment in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ashland by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,700,000 after acquiring an additional 115,858 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,857,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ashland by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,425,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ashland by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,645,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,251,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 8.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,321,000 after purchasing an additional 111,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $91.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.84 and a 52 week high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.61 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ashland

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

