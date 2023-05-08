Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,968 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $11,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $758,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,433,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,575 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSY opened at $49.75 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.55.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

