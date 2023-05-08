Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $29.93 Million Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 289,478 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $29,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Trading Up 2.5 %

LSI opened at $136.27 on Monday. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $146.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 111.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.22.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

