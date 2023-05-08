Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 678,326 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,204,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678,326 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $28,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,751 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 47,361,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after acquiring an additional 443,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,746,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,946,000 after acquiring an additional 623,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 0.92. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

