Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,427 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.85% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $28,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $83,156,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,034,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,323,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,156,000 after acquiring an additional 870,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $15,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $25.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.80%.

EPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.