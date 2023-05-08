Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 2,058.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 287,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,138,000 after purchasing an additional 273,887 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2,043.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 151,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,793,000 after purchasing an additional 144,323 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,377,000 after buying an additional 95,524 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 45.3% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after acquiring an additional 72,149 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

Medpace Stock Performance

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $206.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.30. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $128.99 and a one year high of $241.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

