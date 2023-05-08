Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,154 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1,015.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Amdocs by 32.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 2,014.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.1 %

Amdocs Company Profile

Shares of DOX opened at $89.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.35. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.79 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

