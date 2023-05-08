Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 153.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 23.4% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Datadog by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.28.

Datadog Trading Up 1.6 %

Datadog stock opened at $76.57 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.47.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $810,847.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,828,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,776 shares of company stock worth $35,331,947 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

