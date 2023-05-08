Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Block were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Block by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in Block by 299.9% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after buying an additional 2,849,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Block by 59.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,374,000 after buying an additional 1,531,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,777,000 after acquiring an additional 574,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SQ. Barclays dropped their target price on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.12.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,579,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 348,899 shares of company stock worth $24,196,227. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $59.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average is $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $98.68.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.