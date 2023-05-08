Lincoln National Corp Has $555,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,360,000 after acquiring an additional 394,252 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,725,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after buying an additional 57,156 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,118,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period.

IDU stock opened at $85.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.40. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $74.96 and a 52-week high of $96.00.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

