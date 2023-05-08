Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Holdings Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth $302,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $1,770,857.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares in the company, valued at $20,280,720.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,277 shares of company stock valued at $16,055,683 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $260.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.59. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $265.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Snap-on from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

