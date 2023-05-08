Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 342,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,912,000 after acquiring an additional 74,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

HRL stock opened at $41.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

