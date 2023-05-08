Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.79 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,591,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,237,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth $43,148,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after acquiring an additional 358,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 342.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 257,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,001,000 after acquiring an additional 199,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total value of $261,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total value of $261,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $613,671.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 518,744 shares of company stock worth $65,686,260. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTC. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.09.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $129.06 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.97 and a 12-month high of $139.91. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.27.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

