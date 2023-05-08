Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 564 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,723 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. Maxim Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,891.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $597.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.