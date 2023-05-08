Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,644 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,542,000 after buying an additional 304,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 537,114 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,866,000 after purchasing an additional 97,795 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,699,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,646,000 after purchasing an additional 90,766 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $73.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.76.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.94%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

