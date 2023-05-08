Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $437,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $347,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 70.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,557,000 after buying an additional 2,716,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,427.5% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,930,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,907,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.68 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $439.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

