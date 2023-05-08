Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,697,611,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 86.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,122,000 after purchasing an additional 313,579 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA stock opened at $520.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $556.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $527.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.16.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

