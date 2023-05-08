Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 3.7 %

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $66.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.24. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.63. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $4,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,011,876.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,283. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.