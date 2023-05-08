Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) PT Raised to $85.00 at Oppenheimer

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACA. DA Davidson upped their price target on Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Stock Performance

ACA opened at $67.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.56. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth about $28,879,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,248,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Arcosa by 764.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 344,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after buying an additional 304,559 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Arcosa by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $14,037,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.