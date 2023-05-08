Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) PT Raised to $85.00 at Oppenheimer

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACA. DA Davidson upped their price target on Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.
ACA opened at $67.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $71.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth about $28,879,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,248,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Arcosa by 764.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 344,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after buying an additional 304,559 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Arcosa by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $14,037,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.
