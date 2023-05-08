Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Given New $19.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s previous close.
APLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.03.
Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT
Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,208,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 105.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,788,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,208,000 after buying an additional 1,433,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after buying an additional 1,331,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after buying an additional 1,215,575 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,664.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,535,000 after acquiring an additional 988,451 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)
- ImmunoGen Nearly Triples on Ovarian Cancer Drug Phase 3 Results
- Texas Roadhouse: Analysts Boost Price Targets Despite EPS Miss
- Carvana Shares Rally On Narrower Losses, Stock Gets Upgraded
- Don’t Know What Stocks to Buy in the Oil Market? Try the XLE ETF
- DoorDash Delivers Better Than-Expected Q1 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.