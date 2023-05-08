ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Given New $12.00 Price Target at B. Riley

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHPT. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

CHPT opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $40,532.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $40,532.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 658,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,610 shares of company stock worth $2,562,686. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

