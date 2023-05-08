EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.35% from the stock’s previous close.
EPAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.15.
EPAM Systems Price Performance
Shares of EPAM stock opened at $242.47 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $462.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,579,000 after buying an additional 679,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $181,396,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,336,000 after purchasing an additional 373,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 673,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,584,000 after purchasing an additional 346,654 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $78,810,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)
- ImmunoGen Nearly Triples on Ovarian Cancer Drug Phase 3 Results
- Texas Roadhouse: Analysts Boost Price Targets Despite EPS Miss
- Carvana Shares Rally On Narrower Losses, Stock Gets Upgraded
- Don’t Know What Stocks to Buy in the Oil Market? Try the XLE ETF
- DoorDash Delivers Better Than-Expected Q1 Results
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.