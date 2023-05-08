EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.35% from the stock’s previous close.

EPAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.15.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $242.47 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $462.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,579,000 after buying an additional 679,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $181,396,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,336,000 after purchasing an additional 373,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 673,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,584,000 after purchasing an additional 346,654 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $78,810,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

