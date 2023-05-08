Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at JMP Securities from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE HTGC opened at $13.10 on Monday. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 55.30%. The business had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Wade Loo bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,305.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 206.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Articles

