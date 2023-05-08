Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) PT Raised to $46.00

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of MAIN opened at $40.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.58 million.

In other news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Main Street Capital news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $232,518.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,215.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,694 shares of company stock worth $619,006. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 45,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 13,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 136,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 56,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 18,440 shares in the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

