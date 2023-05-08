Post (NYSE:POST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on POST. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Post in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of POST stock opened at $90.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.50. Post has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $98.84.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. Post had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Post will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 98,990.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth $79,259,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Post by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,013,000 after acquiring an additional 248,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Post by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,345,000 after acquiring an additional 247,989 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

