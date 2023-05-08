TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Given New $21.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

TIXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.42.

Shares of TIXT opened at $17.22 on Monday. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.2% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,143,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,191,000 after acquiring an additional 428,579 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

