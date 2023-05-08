Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.11% from the stock’s previous close.

WING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.17.

Wingstop Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ WING opened at $210.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.59. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $223.77. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.12, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

