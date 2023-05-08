B. Riley Trims Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Target Price to $13.00

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Trinity Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.

NASDAQ TRIN opened at $11.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24. Trinity Capital has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $425.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.82 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 0.76%. Research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.66. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $632,579.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth $6,436,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 154,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 888.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 153,823 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,327,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $1,298,000. Institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

