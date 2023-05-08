B. Riley Trims Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Target Price to $13.00

Posted by on May 8th, 2023

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRINGet Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Trinity Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.

Trinity Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TRIN opened at $11.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24. Trinity Capital has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $425.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRINGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.82 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 0.76%. Research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.66. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $632,579.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth $6,436,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 154,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 888.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 153,823 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,327,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $1,298,000. Institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.