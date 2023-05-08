Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $3,000.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,745.33.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,569.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Booking has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,731.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,584.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,287.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 122.74%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 131.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 26.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,415,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 25.6% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

