Fluor (NYSE:FLR) PT Lowered to $40.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:FLR opened at $27.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.05. Fluor has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 1,236.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,347 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 453.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at $30,868,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,314,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,796,000 after purchasing an additional 657,849 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 77.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,446,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,993,000 after purchasing an additional 631,997 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.