DA Davidson Lowers Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $36.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at DA Davidson from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

CRTO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Huber Research cut shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $31.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.64 and a beta of 0.89. Criteo has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $36.76.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.74 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Criteo news, Director Nathalie Balla sold 37,177 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,203,791.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,294 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $67,558.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,301 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,164.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathalie Balla sold 37,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,203,791.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,426 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth about $15,786,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at about $6,893,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 11.1% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,073,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 206,900 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 132.1% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 323,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 184,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,509,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,548,000 after acquiring an additional 178,275 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

